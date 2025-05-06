Ireland’s Eurovision entry Emmy completes first rehearsal

Ireland’s Eurovision entry Emmy has completed her first rehearsal in Basel, Switzerland as the countdown to the big night begins.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland.

Two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 13th and Thursday 15th followed by the Grand Final on Saturday May 17th 2024.

With the support of her brother, Erlend Guttulsrud Kristiansen, and dancers Vilde Skorstad, Karin Aaeng Stuge, Kristiane Lindvik, and Christiane Bergersen, the Norwegian singer performed Laika Party at the St. Jakobshalle.

Speaking ahead of her departure from Oslo on Sunday, EMMY said: “We are so, so excited for Basel, to see the big stage and to see our new friends, the other contestants.”

The singer will perform third in the second semi-final on Thursday May 15.

EMMY is a 24-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter who has been singing her whole life.

Starting at seven, she began writing songs with her brother, also a singer-songwriter. Her career took off in 2015 when she participated in Melodi Grand Prix Junior, followed by a performance in Melodi Grand Prix in 2021 with her song Witch Woods.

Known for her TikTok presence with 1.2 million followers, EMMY has collaborated with top producers like K-391 and Braaheim.