Ireland’s Eurovision entry Brooke Scullion is appealing for more radio play ahead of the semi-final.

The Derry native will perform ‘That’s Rich’ in the song contest’s second semi-final, which takes place in Italy on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of her performance, the 22-year-old said: “I would love more radio airplay; I think that would definitely help my chances.”

Brooke explained: “Radio is really hard to crack. Eurovision is definitely going to make people more aware of who I am, and the song will get more radio play this week but of course it would have been better to get it previously.

“All I can is focus on the campaign from here on and in and of course it will be an excellent boost to get the song played on the radio.”

“The North has been very good and it’s starting to get a lot of play on RTÉ. Rylan Clark played it twice on his show so that’s great. Mika was playing it in his car, and he didn’t play anyone’s else’s song! Mika, who I grew up with.”

The Eurovision final takes place on Saturday, and Brooke says she’s trying to not to let the pressure get to her.

She explained: “The only pressure I feel is the pressure I’ve put myself under. We always send a ballad and maybe that isn’t the right formula. Maybe we need to send something new and different and fresh that captures people’s attention.”

“I think people are taking Ireland quite seriously and are threatened in a way that we might qualify. There is a good buzz and the North can vote which means we are in an even better situation again.”

“The song is getting a lot of recognition and we are in a healthy place. Provided that takes off, we could actually get into the grand final for the first time in a long time.”

The second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final airs on RTÉ Two from 8pm this Thursday.