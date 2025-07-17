Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Ireland rugby star James Lowe reunites with his wife and children in Australia amid the British & Irish Lions Tour

James Lowe and his two children
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Ireland rugby star James Lowe reunited with his wife and children in Australia this week, amid the British & Irish Lions Tour.

The rugby player’s wife Arnica Lowe travelled a gruelling 24 hours to get to Oz with their two young children – son Nico, 2, and daughter Renn, six months.

Taking to Instagram, Arni shared several sweet snaps of their trip so far, including a cute photo of James with Nico on his shoulders.

James Lowe and his son Nico

She commented that James was finally “back with his bestie”.

Arni also included snaps of her spending time on the beach with some of the other rugby WAGs and their children.

James’ family made it just on time for the British & Irish Lions next clash against Australia on July 19.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL