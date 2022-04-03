Ireland rugby star Jacob Stockdale and wife Hannah expecting their first child together

Jacob Stockdale and his wife Hannah are expecting their first child together.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby star, who married his longtime love in August last year, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of his pregnant wife on the beach, Jacob wrote: “Things are about to get a whole lot busier👀 #babystockdale.”

The couple met at Wallace High School back in 2007, but only started dating in 2018.

Jacob proposed to Hannah in July 2020, and the couple tied the knot at the five-star Magheramorne Estate in Co. Antrim in August 2021.

Congratulations to the happy couple!