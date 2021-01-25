Ireland AM’s Karen Koster reveals she fell victim to an online scam

Karen Koster has revealed she fell victim to an online scam.
The Ireland AM presenter admitted she considered herself “savvy” online, but had her phone hacked over the Christmas.
Speaking on the popular breakfast show this morning, the 39-year-old explained that she received a text on WhatsApp from a producer.
“[The text read:] ‘I am after getting a verification code sent to your phone by mistake, will you text it back to me? It should be in your text messages’.”
“It seemed so legitimate. It was coming up to Christmas and I thought she could have been online shopping and copied and pasted my number because I was the last person she text.
“Anyway, my WhatsApp was hacked into and other contacts were hacked into,” the mum-of-three revealed.
“It was a means for them to get a verification code for your WhatsApp so they could get into your contacts. I was worried about pictures of my kids, certainly you don’t want pictures of your kids all over the internet.
“I never thought I would be one to fall for these things. It is so easily done,” Karen added.