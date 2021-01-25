Ireland AM’s Karen Koster reveals she fell victim to an online scam

"I never thought I would be one to fall for these things..."

Karen Koster has revealed she fell victim to an online scam.

The Ireland AM presenter admitted she considered herself “savvy” online, but had her phone hacked over the Christmas.

Speaking on the popular breakfast show this morning, the 39-year-old explained that she received a text on WhatsApp from a producer.

“[The text read:] ‘I am after getting a verification code sent to your phone by mistake, will you text it back to me? It should be in your text messages’.”