Ireland AM’s Deric Hartigan leaves viewers and co-hosts in stitches with hilarious on-air mishap

Ireland AM’s Deric Hartigan left viewers and his co-hosts in stitches this morning when he accidentally missed his cue for the weather.

The popular presenter was reporting live from Drogheda when news reporter Hannah Murphy introduced him for the weather report – but he was nowhere to be seen.

As the camera cut to Drogheda, Deric could be heard chatting to someone in the background, before a person behind the camera called Deric’s name.

Deric quickly leapt in front of the camera, and fixed his ear piece as he said: “Yes! Thank you very much, Hannah.”

“And a very good morning,” he added, composing himself. “We’re broadcasting here from Drogheda in County Louth, in the Wee County…”

After delivering the weather report, Deric poked fun at this on-air mishap by saying, “That’s how we’re shaping up for now. That is live TV! We’ll be back again live.”

The camera then cut back to the Ireland AM studio, where presenters Muireann O’Connell, Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes mocked Deric by not being on the couch on time.

It’s safe to say viewers were very amused by Deric’s on-air blunder.

One commented, “Poor Deric. This is hilarious. The fear in his eyes. Can’t stop watching.”

“Brilliant 😂that’s live TV, well done to Deric!” another wrote, while a third added, “Seen this live I was howling 😂 he recovered well 👏.”

Virgin Media news reporter Richard Chambers also wrote, “😂 The panic.”