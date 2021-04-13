Ireland AM’s Alan Hughes returns to hospital for check-up after heart issues

The 57-year-old shared an update with his Instagram followers

Alan Hughes has returned to the hospital for a check-up, after experiencing heart issues.

Last week, the 57-year-old told fans he was in Bon Secours Hospital, where he underwent Angiogram and scans as his resting heart beat was too fast.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the Ireland AM star shared a health update with his 38.1k followers, writing: “Last checks today @bonsecours all looks ok..”

“Thanks a thousand to everyone for your kind messages meant a lot,” he added.

Speaking to his Ireland AM co-host Laura Woods about his hospital visit last week, Alan explained: “I was getting shortness of breath and I went for a stress test and following the stress test, they found that my resting heartbeat was very fast.”

The TV presenter thanked everyone for their “goodwill messages”, and revealed he has to wear a heart monitor for a few days.

“I’m a real hypochondriac anyway, but doctors explained that because I have this high resting heart rate, there might be something…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlanHughesTV (@alanhughestv)

“So I’m wearing the heart monitor to see what happens over the five days,” he said.

Laura replied: “You are right to get it checked because you’re one of the fittest people I know and for you to have shortness of breath just isn’t usual.”