Ireland AM viewers praise Muireann O’Connell on her first day presenting the show

The Limerick native has swapped roles with Karen Koster

Ireland AM viewers praise Muireann O’Connell on her first day presenting the...

Ireland AM viewers have praised Muireann O’Connell on her first day presenting the show.

The Virgin Media Television star previously hosted the Six O’Clock Show alongside Martin King, but has now moved over to Ireland AM to host the show weekdays from 7am – taking over from Karen Koster.

Ahead of her first day at her new job this morning, Muireann shared a photo of herself and her new co-host Tommy Bowe to Instagram.

She wrote: “Galz! We’re doing it! Day one on @irelandamvmtv. An hour down and I’d normally be heading home….”

“@Tommybowe is giving me about 1 @karenkostertv out of 5. #Ootd is an @bashparis skirt & @ganni top both from @seagreen.ie,” Muireann added.

Taking to the comment section, fans praised Muireann for doing such a great job on her first day.

One viewer wrote: “Loving your energy this morning,” while the show’s former host Karen Koster penned: “You are smashing it! Loving you!”

Karen has now moved over to The Six O’Clock Show, swapping roles with Muireann.

The Six O’Clock Show returns tonight with a brand new look, boasting Ireland’s first ever sustainably built set.