Ireland AM star suffers hilarious Halloween mishap as he’s left stained green for morning show

Ireland AM star Eric Roberts suffered a hilarious Halloween mishap after he was left stained green after dressing up.

The weekend crew of Ireland AM went all out for Halloween this year, with the group dressing up as Glinda, The Wizard and Elphaba from Wicked.

Documenting his journey of becoming the Wicked Witch of the West on social media, Eric showed himself getting spray-painted green all over his face and hands.

Even though he had scrubbed the paint off himself when he arrived home, he confessed he was “still green” as he began his Saturday morning program.

Eric looked confused at the camera as he displayed the green spots that remained on his hands from the previous day.

Sharing snaps to his Instagram story, he wrote: “I’m still green lads 😭 Live from 9am.”

In another video, he told his followers how he guessed the day he was painted head to toe in green would be the day he was stopped by the guards in his car.

Speaking to the camera, he confessed: “I just know for a fact that today will be the day that I get stopped by the guards. Niamh just rang me as well as said we need nappies and milk, so I’m going to have to go to the shop,” as he turned the camera to show his completely green face.

In another clip, his son Rian looked less than impressed at his dad’s new look, as Eric attempted to scrub the green from his body.

