Ireland AM star Karen Koster left blushing as she confesses to a romantic connection to THIS Downton Abbey star

Ireland AM star Karen Koster was left blushing after she confessed to a romantic connection to Downton Abbey star Allen Leech.

As the cast of the upcoming film Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale continue on their press tour, Ireland AM host Karen Koster sat down for a chat with some of the stars.

However, it appeared she had a connection with Killiney actor Allen Leech, who portrays Tom Branson in the series.

In a clip shared to the Ireland AM social media account, Karen tells Allen: “it’s strange, isn’t it?” as Allen told his co-stars: “We go way-back. We once walked along Dun Laoghaire Pier and nearly kissed, and we didn’t.”

“And life could have been very different,” he joked.

“Well, I was thinking about it. Obviously, I never made it vocal…” Allen recalled, as Karen explained: “I could have tethered you in Ireland, look how you’ve been, because of that decision –”

“Thank you for releasing me, Karen, by not fancying me!” the actor replied, “I really appreciate it.”

Flustered by the conversation, Karen confessed: “God! Now I’m all hot and bothered.”

Returning to the Ireland AM studio, co-hosts Tommy Bowe and Murieann O’Connell stated that they were more interested in hearing Allen and Karen’s story than in Downton Abbey.

Muireann joked: “John [Karen’s husband] is sitting at home going ‘Sorry, what? What the hell went on there!?'”

As the post was shared on social media, Karen reiterated her earlier sentiment, confessing: “I’m going red again.”