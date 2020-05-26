Ireland AM star Clare McKenna reveals daughter’s serious injury after home gym incident

The presenter had to rush her six-year-old daughter to Temple Street

Ireland AM star Clare McKenna reveals daughter’s serious injury after home gym...

Clare McKenna has revealed she had to rush her six-year-old daughter to Temple Street hospital, following an incident involving a 16kg kettlebell.

Taking to Instagram, the Ireland AM host posted a photo of her daughter Lois in a boot, and explained how she managed to fracture her toe.

She captioned the post: “The New Normal! After an incident involving a 6 year old foot and a 16kg kettlebell we had a trip to the incredible @temple_street_foundation and came home with a boot for 3 weeks.”

“V slight toe fracture, she’s very lucky,” she continued.

“Yes, I told them many times not to go near mum’s home gym. The perils of home work outs! 🤕.”

Clare’s followers were quick to express their concern for poor Lois, including fellow presenter Baz Ashmawy, who commented: “Ah no way. Poor thing.”

