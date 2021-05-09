Ireland AM presenter Simon Delaney reveals he’s taking a break from the show

The popular presenter was noticeably missing from the show this weekend

Simon Delaney has revealed he’s taking a break from Ireland AM.

The presenter co-hosts the popular morning show with Anna Daly on Saturdays and Sundays, with fans noticing he was missing from the show this weekend.

Taking to Twitter to explain his absence, Simon wrote: “Morning all! Just a quick one to let you know why I’m away from @IrelandAMVMTV at the moment.”

“I’m filming a project, but will be back on the sofa with @daly_anna and the gang at the end of the month! Thx for all the messages! Stay safe, see you soon! #irelandam.”

Morning all! Just a quick one to let you know why I’m away from @IrelandAMVMTV at the moment. I’m filming a project, but will be back on the sofa with @daly_anna and the gang at the end of the month! Thx for all the messages! Stay safe, see you soon! #irelandam — Simon Delaney (@SimonDelaneyEsq) May 9, 2021

Reacting to the news, one fan wrote: “It’s actually not the same with out you!! 👏”

Another commented: “Can’t wait to see you back it’s not the same without you 👏👏👏”

A third penned: “Great to hear Simon you’ve been missed!”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan joins Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat through the biggest stories of the week.

The girls chat about the “disappointing” Line of Duty finale, Maura Higgins’ split from Chris Taylor, and the major Hollywood movie being filmed in Wicklow right now.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.