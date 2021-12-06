Ireland AM presenter Ger Treacy welcomes her first child

Ger Treacy has announced the birth of her first child.

The Ireland AM presenter, who is married to Bernard O’Toole, took to Twitter on Sunday to share the exciting news.

Alongside photos of her newborn daughter, Ger wrote: “So no @VMSportIE on @IrelandAMVMTV for me for a while due to some breaking personal news.”

“Meet our gorgeous girl Kitty O’Toole. She arrived 3 weeks early, weighing 5 pounds 10 ounces and Daddy @BernardOToole and I are madly in love with our Kitty #KittyRoseOToole.”

So no @VMSportIE on @IrelandAMVMTV for me for a while due to some breaking personal news. Meet our gorgeous girl Kitty O’Toole. She arrived 3 weeks early, weighing 5 pounds 10 ounces and Daddy @BernardOToole and I are madly in love with our Kitty ❤️❤️❤️ #KittyRoseOToole pic.twitter.com/BoVH3eiBHD — Ger Treacy (@ImGerTreacy) December 5, 2021

Ger and Bernard tied the knot in 2016, and announced their pregnancy news back in July.

Ger told RSVP Live at the time: “We are both absolutely over the moon, we’re so extremely grateful and feel so lucky to be expecting. We’re really on cloud nine and both so excited.”

“Our family, friends and work colleagues are so excited about the news. We have been overwhelmed and totally blown away by the love, good wishes and support from everyone.”

