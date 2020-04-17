Inside Rosanna Davison’s birthday celebrations

Rosanna Davison is celebrating her 36th birthday today.

To start off the day, the model had cake and champagne for breakfast.

Rosanna took to Instagram to show off her kitchen decorated with banners, balloons and flowers as well as two cakes and champagne.

The model wrote on her story: “It’s a champagne and cake for breakfast kind of day.”

Rosanna’s husband Wes Quirke revealed the family plan to have a barbeque later in the evening to celebrate the occasion.

He posted a picture of a parcel of food delivered from Box Burger, with the caption: “Looking forward to trying these tomorrow for @rosanna_davison birthday bbq.”

Rosanna shared that having her baby Sophia was the best gift she could have received.

The former Miss World has been very open about her fertility struggles, having suffered 14 miscarriages before she welcomed her daughter Sophia last year via surrogacy.

Rosanna posted a picture of Sophia and said: “Waking up as Sophia’s mum is the best present.”