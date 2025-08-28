Influencer Sophie Murray offers ‘very large reward’ for the return of stolen puppy as search continues

Popular Irish influencer Sophie Murray is offering a “very large reward” for the safe return of her mother’s puppy, who was stolen from her home on Sunday.

The 5-month-old Yorkshire Terrier, named Belle, was robbed from her mum’s home in Rathcoole while she slept upstairs.

As the search continues for missing Belle, the social media star has promised to hand over a large sum of money to the person who returns the puppy, “no questions asked”.

In a post shared on Instagram today, she wrote: “VERY LARGE REWARD €€€€ FOR BELLE’S RETURN.”

“NO QUESTIONS ASKED, WE JUST NEED HER BACK PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.”

Earlier this week, the Dublin native, who boasts over 411k followers on Instagram, broke down as she revealed the traumatising circumstances in which the beloved pup was taken.

Speaking to Andrea Gilligan on Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live, Sophie was forced to hold back tears as she revealed how difficult the incident had been on her family.

“We’re just terrified for her and we’re praying that we find her,” the social media star revealed.

On Sunday evening, her mother’s house in Rathcoole was broken into whilst she slept upstairs.

When she awoke, she found her 5-month-old Yorkshire Terrier, Belle, was missing.

The well-known Irish personality said although she is thankful her mother was unharmed, she is heartbroken over what happened to her beloved pet.

“My mum can’t sleep thinking about the state she could be in,” she explained.

Sophie thanked the public for their kindness and generosity in assisting with the search for the pup by sharing on social media.

“People have been so kind and generous to share and they really care for Mum and about getting Belle back to her,” she added.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Belle, you can contact An Garda Síochána.