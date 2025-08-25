Influencer Sophie Murray issues social media plea after her mum’s puppy is stolen from her home

Influencer Sophie Murray has issued a social media plea after her mum’s puppy was stolen from her home.

Sharing a picture of the small dog, the influencer issued a public plea to be on the lookout for the puppy.

She captioned the post: “My mum was broken into and they took her puppy Belle.”

She continued: “Please please please if anyone has any info, she is microchipped, Rathcoole area.”

In a clip to TikTok, Sophie shared an emotional clip as she pleaded with her followers for information, saying: “My mum’s dog was stolen last night, and I just don’t know what to do for her.”

“I feel so helpless. If anyone has any information in the Rathcoole area, which is where she was stolen, she is five months, she’s microchipped.”

She wrote in the video: “I can’t explain how happy Belle makes my mum, she’s her best friend, and any information would be so so appreciated and thank you so much for sharing.”

The small dog, who goes by the name Belle, has a mixture of dark and light brown colouring.

In July, Sophie shared sweet snaps with the pooch, as they posed outside a restaurant.

She captioned the post: “me, my pooch, sissy Lu & madre (my mum’s pooch but that still makes her my pooch☹️) 🎀🐶💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Murray (@sophie_murraayy)