Influencer Niamh Cullen shares update on husband Jamie Gill as he’s finally released from hospital

Niamh Cullen has shared an update on her husband Jamie Gill, after he was finally released from hospital today.

The influencer’s longterm love fell ill just days after their lavish wedding in Italy earlier this month, and was rushed to hospital.

After spending ten days at hospital in Rome, Jamie was finally discharged on Wednesday.

Sharing an update on Instagram, “Day 10 – Home time finally ❤️‍🩹😭💫 It feels like Christmas!!!”

“We are so excited to get home to Lulu 🥹 🐾,” she added, referencing their beloved dog Lulu.

Niamh also wrote in the comments: “Big love to all the nurses in the world! You are just amazing with all you do ❤️‍🩹❤️.”

The Dublin native hasn’t shared details of her husband’s illness, but had been sharing updates from hospital over the past few days.

Shortly after their wedding weekend, Niamh wrote on Instagram: “Not how we planned the last 48 hours.”

“Poor Jamie has been so sick since the wedding, he made our day 2 for like 30 mins and when we left to head into Rome it went downhill.”

“He is in the best place and here now for another few days.”

The couple met at a Bingo Loco event six years ago, and became friends before they started dating.

The influencer and her beau got engaged in December 2022 while they were doing some early Christmas shopping.

Announcing their engagement, she shared a carousel of snaps of herself and Jamie inside The Shelbourne Hotel, and wrote: “When I thought we were off Christmas shopping… Christmas came early 🥹 💍 ❤️ #loveyouforever.”

Speaking on Louise Cooney’s Open Book podcast about the proposal, Niamh admitted: “I actually kind of knew [the proposal] was going to happen because he was actually acting a little bit funny that week, what he was doing as well wouldn’t really be like Jamie.”

“He was kind of encouraging me to go on Instagram, he was like ‘you should go on Instagram and address a few things, tell people why you’ve been upset and sad’.”

She continued: “He wanted a clean slate so when we woke [the day after the proposal], he was so cute, he booked The Shelbourne for us, and we woke up the next day and he was just like ‘are you getting loads of lovely messages?’ and I was like ‘Yeah’.”

“I said to him,’it’s so nice, I’m getting people who are still commenting on how I shared about my mental health’ and he was like ‘yeah that’s why I was encouraging you, I really wanted you to have such a clean slate’ and I was like ‘that’s just so cute of you to think that’.”