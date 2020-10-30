Influencer Lisa McGowan finally unveils her new brand

The blogger has launched her own range

Irish influencer Lisa McGowan has finally unveiled her new brand.

The blogger, otherwise known as Lisa’s Lust List, has amassed over 117k followers on Instagram, and over 213k likes on Facebook over the past few years.

Since she gained a following on social media, Lisa has landed major sponsorship deals and fronted her own workshops – and now, she’s finally ready to launch her own range.

Lisa launched her new brand via her website this morning, unveiling her first two products as fragrances for him and her.

The White By Lisa eau de parfum is described as an “Oriental Vanilla Fragrance for Women.”

On her website, Lisa said: “When I was choosing this scent, I wanted it to be memorable, identifiable and strong… and I think we have done just that.”

“White By Lisa features sweet and sexy vanilla, mixed with a warm amber, a little musk, Brazilian pink pepper, Italian bergamot, Sambac jasmine, patchouli and a hint of leather.”

“I really feel it’s elegant and mysterious but at the same time very feminine. White By Lisa has its own unique characteristic. It is magical, warm, powdery, cosy and sensual. It exudes luxury and I really hope you love it just as much as I do.”

The Black By Lisa fragrance is for men, and has a “unique woody, spicy and amber composition”.

Lisa wrote on her website: “Girls, I can guarantee you… he will love it and so will you.”

Both fragrances are priced at €49.95, and are available to purchase here.

Lisa revealed her plans to launch her own brand on Thursday, in an emotional post on Facebook.

She wrote: “Morning folks… I’m not going to lie, I’ve slept very little this week.. not that I’m a great sleeper anyhow but tomorrow is the day…”

“For 5 years now I’ve represented brands I loved and felt my followers would love… time for me to represent myself and my own brand…”

“One thing I always swore was I would never promote rubbish and this has never been more important to me now as this is MY brand and I want to stand proud with my head up and be confident with it.”

“I want to vomit, my stomach is in bits, I’m proud, excited, nervous and everything else mixed up with it… roll on tomorrow and I’ll tell you all about it,” she added.

The news comes after Lisa recently won a High Court bid to identify online trolls.

At the end of August, the Tullamore native secured High Court orders requiring Facebook to provide her with information to identify anonymous persons she claimed were trolling, defaming and stalking her online.