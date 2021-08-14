Influencer Lisa Jordan celebrates son’s major milestone in adorable video

The Cork blogger is mum to three kids

Lisa Jordan has shared a big milestone as her son AJ Ace has taken his first steps.

Taking to Instagram, the Cork influencer posted an adorable video of her youngest child walking into her arms.

She captioned the emotional post: “My baby is a big boy now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Jordan (@justjordan.ie)

The beauty blogger welcomed her third child last August – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa and her husband are also parents to two daughters – Pearl and Bowie.

Earlier this month, Lisa shared some pictures from AJ’s first birthday with her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Jordan (@justjordan.ie)

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday My sweet Baby Boy

Aj Ace 💚 We Love you more than I can put into words.”

“I adore watching the bond between you and your Sisters… moments I will cherish forever.”

After spending most of his first year in lockdown, Lisa said his birthday was “even more special” as they got to share it with family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Jordan (@justjordan.ie)