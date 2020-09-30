The lifestyle blogger announced the news on Instagram today

Influencer Jodie Wood announces the birth of her second child

Jodie Wood has announced the birth of her second child.

The influencer shared the news on Instagram today, announcing that she had welcomed a son named Noah on Monday.

“Our darling boy arrived safely on Monday morning, September 28th,” she wrote alongside an adorable video of her husband Will Matthews cradling the newborn.

“Feeling incredibly lucky to have been blessed with a little brother for Milo and we can’t wait to get him home to meet him in a few days.

“He’s 36 weeks which means he’s a great size and is doing really well having just graduated from NICU. Thank you for all your well wishes this week, we are on cloud 9 😘”

Jodie and Will welcomed their first son Milo in September 2018.

