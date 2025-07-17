Influencer Jessie Willis ties the knot in destination wedding

Jessie Willis has tied the knot with her partner in a ceremony taking place in Mallorca, Spain.

The Irish influencer embraced summer bridal chic, as she wore a strapless dress from the designer Ria Tener.

Her white scarf is from Veils by Katie Valleau – which are trending big time for summer brides.

She shared a sweet video of her wedding day and penned in the caption, “The best day of my life🫶.”

Although Jessie has not revealed the identity of her new husband online, she posted an adorable photo of him lifting her into his arms on their wedding day.

As she appears to be letting out a cry of joy, her husband’s face is hidden behind her as he wears a black tuxedo.

Jessie also shared a photo on her Instagram story of her alongside her three bridesmaids, who wore matching blush pink dresses from the brand Rewritten London.

The celebrations took place in the Spanish wedding venue Alaiar, which is located just outside of Palma.

Friends wasted no time taking to the comments section of the wedding video, with Louise Cooney writing, “Gorgeous. congratulations xx.”

Aideen Kate said: “Awh you are so gorgeous!!! Massive congratulations girl xx.”

“Beautiful! Huge congrats xxx,” Michelle McGrath commented.