Influencer Ellie Kelly reveals major life update as she teases ‘most exciting year yet’

Influencer Ellie Kelly has revealed a major life update as she teases her “most exciting year yet” in a video posted on TikTok.

“I don’t really talk to my TikTok much but I think its time to put my big girl pants on and grow the f**k up,” said the make-up artist.

She continued: “I have a life update… guys! I’m buying a house. I’m saying that in a manifestation sort of way. Basically, I got a mortgage approved.”

“It’s a goal in my life that I had all in my twenties. I’ve just always said that I wanted to buy a house by the time I’m thirty. So, I’m still crossing my fingers that it can happen up until then.”

The Hold My Drink podcast co-host asked her followers for all their “tips” for the process and “things to look out for.”

“I have it engrained in my head – my mother keeps telling me – south facing garden.”

Ellie also hopes that this will be a “journey” that she can bring her followers along on, and added: “I don’t know… Am I allowed to film house viewings? Probably not actually…”

“So yeah, I’m just hoping that this is something that I can bring yous along with me through,” said the 29-year-old.

She finished off the clip crossing her fingers, and said: “Ellie Kelly is buying a house please god!”