Influencer Dominique Nugent shares first glimpse of her new boyfriend

Dominique Nugent has shared a first glimpse of her new boyfriend.

The Irish influencer recently found love again after calling off her wedding to her longterm boyfriend Damien Quirke – following a heartbreaking “betrayal”.

The blogger took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share videos and photos from her staycation with her new beau, who she enjoyed a game of tennis and some drinks with.

Sharing an update this morning, Dominique said: “We had such a nice day here yesterday. We played tennis and then done clay pigeon shooting.”

“We had canoeing booked yesterday but the weather was just so nice and we were having a few drinks at the bar so we cancelled it until today. So we have that to do today and we have the spa as well which I’m really excited for.”

The Dublin native got engaged to Damien back in 2018 – and regularly documented life as a bride-to-be on Instagram.

However, Dominique sparked concern in August 2020 when she suddenly disappeared from social media.

Weeks later, the 31-year-old announced her split from Damien in a devastating post.

Sharing a photo of herself in her wedding dress, Dominique told her followers: “I have never felt such intense sadness or been so blindsided by anyone, to be betrayed by the person I loved the most was the most heartbreaking thing…”

Back in April, Dominique confirmed she was dating again – after “rekindling something” with a former flame.

She told Stellar magazine: “It’s obviously very hard at the minute but I have met somebody new, or rather rekindled something with somebody, and it’s exciting.”

“If you said to me this time seven months ago that I would have met somebody new I would have never thought it would happen. And now I think that it was maybe supposed to work out this way.”

Dominique explained: “It wasn’t me going online, it was just someone getting in contact after so many years so it kind of felt natural and normal.”

“It is a little bit scary because I never thought I’d meet anyone again or have these types of feelings again, so it’s mad but it’s exciting. But I’m in such a different mindset and I was before this happened.”

“I was in a good place to meet someone even though I wasn’t actively looking or expecting it. I would have happily been single for years, because I wouldn’t have sought it out.”

The 31-year-old continued: “Before I met him, I felt like I was in such a good place. My mam might say to me ‘are you happy now?’ and I’m like ‘yeah, but I was happy before I met him.’”

“It’s not because of someone, I made myself happy first and that’s a really big thing.”

“We don’t need to take any baggage into the next relationship.”

“So I just felt whilst obviously there are things I might still deal with and still have issues with along the way, I can be open about them and that’s a huge thing,” she added.

“I think honesty is the way forward, maybe I didn’t have that in the last relationship and that’s what maybe led to the breakdown of it in the end.”