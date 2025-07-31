Influencer Dominique Nugent begins IVF journey: ‘Becoming parents has been a journey marked by both pain and deep hope’

Dominique Nugent has revealed that she has begun her IVF journey as she and her husband, Paddy, try to welcome a baby together.

The influencer took to Instagram to share that she “never expected” to go down this road when it came to conceiving, but it’s one they’re “stepping into with hope and love.”

She first shared a clip of Paddy injecting hormones into her abdomen, and wrote a lengthy message in the caption, saying, “In the IVF season of our lives right now ❤️.”

She continued: “The past couple of years have been difficult filled with loss, longing, and quiet heartbreak. Losing our baby girl Wynter, at 15 and a half weeks changed everything. Since then, becoming parents has been a journey marked by both pain and deep hope.”

“Sharing this doesn’t come easy, but I believe in talking about the difficult topics rather than keeping them to myself. I never spoke about my first pregnancy online until it ended in loss. So this time, I’m choosing openness from the start.”

“IVF can feel isolating, but it shouldn’t be. It’s just another path to parenthood, a path many of us are quietly walking. And I want to help normalise that. I’m not sure how much I’ll share, but for now, I’ll share this: we’ve started. We’re doing the injections, the scans, the blood tests and hoping this will bring us closer to holding our baby.”

“I know there are no guarantees. But we’re ready, and we’re hopeful. If you’ve been through IVF and feel comfortable sharing your story or positive outcome in the comments, please do.”

“I know others, like me, will find comfort in your words. It’s the stories of others that have helped me feel less alone in recent months, and I hope that by opening up a little here, my page might do the same for someone else. Sending love to anyone who needs it right now 🤍.”

The 35-year-old then shared a clip of her first egg retrieval, sharing that they extracted 16 eggs.

She wrote in the caption: “We’ll find out tomorrow how many have fertilised, and then it’s another 5–6 days to see how many make it to the blastocyst stage 🙏.”

“We’re doing PGT testing on our embryos, so we have a little break now for the next few months, taking a holiday with my family and really looking forward to some R&R 🧘🏼‍♀️.”

“So relieved to have this part behind us 🙌🏼 Sending love to anyone going through it right now ❤️✨.”

In 2024, Dominique revealed the loss of her baby in a heartbreaking Instagram post while opening up about the “unbearable sadness” of her loss.