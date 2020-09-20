Influencer Dominique Nugent admits looking at Instagram has been ‘hard’ after announcing split from fiancé

Dublin influencer Dominique Nugent has admitted that looking at her Instagram feed has been “hard” after she split from her fiancé.
The popular blogger was due to marry her long time love Damien this month but called off the wedding after dealing with speculation online for weeks.
Thanking her over 93,000 followers on her Instagram stories, Dominique said she has felt better after speaking to followers who had been through similar heartbreak.
“Thanks so much for all of the messages everyone has been sending me for weeks,” she said.
“Maybe by seeing somebody going through something so similar might help somebody else,” she added.
To the wedding dress I'll never get to wear 😞 Today should have been our wedding day. It should have been the happiest day of my life. I dreamed of this morning, getting ready with my bridesmaids, putting on this dress and my dad walking me up the aisle to meet you to start the next chapter of our lives together. We had it all mapped out, the wedding, the house, the kids, the growing old together. I was so excited for our future. The past few weeks have honestly been the hardest of my life and at one stage I just wanted to not be here at all. I have never felt such intense sadness or been so blindsided by anyone, to be betrayed by the person I loved the most was the most heartbreaking thing💔 I never thought I'd have to write a post like this to explain why we won't be getting married. To have a relationship I kept private from here discussed so publicly only days after my world crumbled down around me was really tough for me. It still doesn't feel real and I don't know that it ever will. 6 years of my life gone in the blink of an eye and my best friend now a stranger to me. Right now I feel like I'll never be able to get over this or trust anyone again but everyone tells me times a healer so I'm wishing the time away to hopefully feel normal again. I'm so thankful to be surrounded by such strong women in my mam and sisters even down to my 5 year old niece who have all helped me so much more than they will ever know the past couple of weeks
Speaking about returning to Instagram, Dominique said she has struggled with emotions after seeing such happy news on her feed.
“It’s quite a hard place to be when you are not in a happy place or a good head space. You log on and you see everybody’s happy moments…like engagements and baby announcements and people getting houses.
“But when you’re in a similar position to me…it is hard to see. It’s hard to see when you feel like your whole world is falling down around you,” she said while in tears.”
The popular social media star also admitted she felt the need to announce her split after “speculation” online.
“Nearly the speculating about it was worse… The things that were being said. I thought I had the right to say what I wanted to say.
“I always shared the ups in my life and all of the positive moments. Now this is just really a bad part of my life.
“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” she added.