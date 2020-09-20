Influencer Dominique Nugent admits looking at Instagram has been ‘hard’ after announcing split from fiancé

Influencer Dominique Nugent admits looking at Instagram has been ‘hard’ after announcing...

Dublin influencer Dominique Nugent has admitted that looking at her Instagram feed has been “hard” after she split from her fiancé.

The popular blogger was due to marry her long time love Damien this month but called off the wedding after dealing with speculation online for weeks.

Thanking her over 93,000 followers on her Instagram stories, Dominique said she has felt better after speaking to followers who had been through similar heartbreak.

“Thanks so much for all of the messages everyone has been sending me for weeks,” she said.

“Maybe by seeing somebody going through something so similar might help somebody else,” she added.

Speaking about returning to Instagram, Dominique said she has struggled with emotions after seeing such happy news on her feed.

“It’s quite a hard place to be when you are not in a happy place or a good head space. You log on and you see everybody’s happy moments…like engagements and baby announcements and people getting houses.

“But when you’re in a similar position to me…it is hard to see. It’s hard to see when you feel like your whole world is falling down around you,” she said while in tears.”

The popular social media star also admitted she felt the need to announce her split after “speculation” online.

“Nearly the speculating about it was worse… The things that were being said. I thought I had the right to say what I wanted to say.

“I always shared the ups in my life and all of the positive moments. Now this is just really a bad part of my life.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” she added.