Influencer Chloe Koyce shares update after undergoing breast augmentation

Influencer Chloe Koyce has shared an update after undergoing a breast augmentation.

The Limerick native went under the knife on Wednesday morning.

Taking to Instagram before the procedure, Chloe confessed she was “so nervous” ahead of her surgery.

After waking from the surgery, Chloe shared a selfie from her hospital bed and told fans: “Pain rn 1/10 but I think I’m still high.”

“Everyone here is so lovely I could cry,” she added, praising the staff at Avoca Clinic.

It was a quick turn around for Chloe, as she was allowed home that same day.

Chloe wrote on Instagram: “And home time! I will be back on to update you when I’m home and relaxed but guys can I just say if you are considering any sort of procedure to go to Avoca! I will be shouting about them from the rooftops.”

“The staff, the nurses & doctors and Dr.Dejan made me feel at home. Being in a vulnerable state like that is bad enough the last thing you want is someone being rude but I had the nicest girls around me today,” she continued.

“& Dr. Dejan did an amazing job from what I can see so far ahhhh iv got boobies.

“I chose Avoca to begin with because my sister and friends went there & I’m so happy I did now,” Chloe added.

In a previous video, Chloe confessed she was “scared” to share with her followers that she was getting breast surgery.

Taking to TikTok, the influencer shared a video of her getting ready ahead of her surgery, confessing she was “so nervous yet so excited all at once.”

In the first half of the clip, she refrained from mentioning what she was getting done, until she revealed a pillow, confessing: “It’s obvious now, but I’m getting the girls done.”

In the clip, she shared an important message to her followers, particularly young women, as she stated she was not sharing her journey to tell people they “have to get surgery.”

“The reason why I was hesitant about sharing this was because I know a lot of young girls follow me, and I don’t want people to think that you have to get surgery.”

“I wanted this when I was 15 years old, and then I was told to wait till I’m 18, and then I was told to wait till I’m 25 because that’s when your boobs stop growing, and I’m 25 and they’re still the same.”

“I would never ever want to push surgery on anybody, but what I will say is if you want to change something that’s going to make you feel more confident, then like you’re free to do that,” she confessed.

“I’m not going Pamela Anderson on it. I’m genuinely just going up one cup size, I’m a B and I just want to be a C. I’m getting the surgery done in Ireland which is also a huge thing for me, but for obvious reasons I’m going to just keep it quiet until afterwards, and then I’ll let you know where I went.”

Speaking about her decision, she said: “It’s not that I’m not happy now, but I’m in a position where I can change this and I can afford it and I’ve worked really hard for it so here we are.”