Influencer Charleen Murphy shares candid updates as she undergoes breast reduction surgery

Charleen Murphy has shared an update on her breast reduction surgery.

Earlier this month, the Irish influencer announced that she would be undergoing surgery to reduce the size of her breasts.

At the time, Charleen clarified that she will be replacing her current D or DD cup implants with a pair of C implants.

As she prepares to undergo surgery, Charleen has now taken the opportunity to give her fans an insight into the process.

The 27-year-old recently took to her Instagram stories to confirm that she is in Paris to have her operation.

In one snap, Charleen showcased her collection of pyjamas for her recovery, as she penned: “OOTD’s [outfit of the day] for the foreseeable”.

In a later photo on Tuesday, October 28, the social media star confirmed that she was about to go under the knife, as she sported a hair cap.

“Never looked better,” Charleen joked alongside the image.

Earlier this month, Charleen uploaded a candid video on TikTok, in which she explained the reason why she wanted to get her breast implants reduced.

“Five years ago, I just wanted boobs. I had none. My main goal [was] to have big boobs, but now it’s not anymore,” she confessed.

“I just don’t feel comfortable with them anymore. I just feel like they look fake and I just don’t want that look anymore,” she continued.

“My implant’s not gonna be that much smaller… the main thing is gonna be the projection of my implants gonna change,” she explained, adding that her new implants will “look a bit more like a teardrop” and “have kind of a natural slope.”

Charleen then went on to admit that she now regrets getting her initial set of breast implants.

“If I could talk to myself, then I would say, ‘Don’t get one.’ So me documenting this journey, I think, is different because it’s kind of telling people not to get things done,” she added.