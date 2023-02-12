Influencer Charleen Murphy receives support online following ‘vicious attack’ in Dublin

Ad
Influencer Charleen Murphy has received support online, after she was reportedly “viciously” attacked by a man in Dublin on Friday night.

The alleged incident occurred after Charleen, who has a following of 188k on Instagram and 145k on TikTok, posted her location on social media while enjoying a night out.

The social media star was left with a laceration to her face after Craig O’Brien allegedly “punched her full force to the back of the head”, causing her head to rebound off a glass in front of her.

Charleen, who required stitches to her face, appeared in court to give evidence on Saturday.

The court heard that Mr O’Brien was “someone known to her and her friend through personal online abuse on various social media accounts”.

Charleen said she had previously blocked the accused on social media, but he allegedly continued to create fake accounts to contact her.

The accused was refused bail during the hearing, and was remanded in custody.

Since the alleged attack hit headlines, Charleen has received an influx of support on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: “Can’t stop thinking about the attack on Charleen Murphy like I can’t believe some men are actually real? Imagine blocking a man on social media so he follows you out with the intent to attack you.”

Another wrote: “Baffles me how someone could go out of their way to attack Charleen Murphy, if you remotely watch her or listen to the podcast you know she’s the kindest most nicest person ever. Scumbags walking the roads or Dublin.”

