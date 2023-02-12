Influencer Charleen Murphy receives support online following ‘vicious attack’ in Dublin

Influencer Charleen Murphy has received support online, after she was reportedly “viciously” attacked by a man in Dublin on Friday night.

The alleged incident occurred after Charleen, who has a following of 188k on Instagram and 145k on TikTok, posted her location on social media while enjoying a night out.

The social media star was left with a laceration to her face after Craig O’Brien allegedly “punched her full force to the back of the head”, causing her head to rebound off a glass in front of her.

Charleen, who required stitches to her face, appeared in court to give evidence on Saturday.

The court heard that Mr O’Brien was “someone known to her and her friend through personal online abuse on various social media accounts”.

Charleen said she had previously blocked the accused on social media, but he allegedly continued to create fake accounts to contact her.

The accused was refused bail during the hearing, and was remanded in custody.

Since the alleged attack hit headlines, Charleen has received an influx of support on social media.

This is terrifying. No matter what, if you’re in the public life or not, you should be able to enjoy your life without the risk of being attacked. Don’t even bother commenting with victim blaming, I won’t entertain it https://t.co/uV8xE5aLEZ — Kellie (@KellieTallant_) February 11, 2023

No the fact a grown man went out alone to where charleen Murphy was solely to attack her because she blocked him on Instagram after she wouldn’t leave him alone is terrifying what is wrong with people — Zoe McGlade (@ZoeMcglade) February 11, 2023

Can’t stop thinking about the attack on Charleen Murphy like I can’t believe some men are actually real? Imagine blocking a man on social media so he follows you out with the intent to attack you — Tori b (@toribyrne5) February 11, 2023

Baffles me how someone could go out of their way to attack Charleen Murphy , if you remotely watch her or listen to the podcast you know she’s the kindest most nicest person ever. Scumbags walking the roads or Dublin. — marty  🇮🇪 (@martihoconnor) February 11, 2023

Regardless of your opinion of someone or their online following, no one deserves to be treated like this. If you don’t like someone/their content just block them? Harassing and attacking them gets you nowhere.I really hope Charleen is ok❤️ https://t.co/VUFSjeCT11 — Hot Mess Express (@Yladronoc) February 12, 2023