Influencer Charleen Murphy denies that she’s engaged – after she receives gift from boyfriend Dano Mandroiu

Charleen Murphy has denied that she is engaged, after she received a gift from her boyfriend that insinuated the pair were “engaged.”

Charleen has been dating Irish footballer, Dano Mandroiu for four years now.

The pair briefly split last summer but the pair rekindled their romance just a few months later.

The couple are currently based in different countries, as Dano is signed with Lincoln City F.C. in the UK, while Charleen has remained in Dublin.

Charleen recently revealed that her boyfriend had picked her up a pair of pyjamas that read “engaged af.”

While fans quickly speculated the pair were engaged, Charleen quickly shut down the rumours.

The 25-year-old influencer took to her Instagram stories to reassure her 226,000 followers that the pair were not set to be married.

Sharing the picture of the pyjama set, the content creator wrote: “Guys I’m not acc engaged.”

“Dano bought me these and didn’t read what they said, if sending me pjs in the post was his proposal I’d say no sorry xxx”

The footballer rushed to be by her side earlier this year when Charleen was the victim of a “vicious attack” in February.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to the social media star, after he allegedly punched her in the back of the head at a hotel in Dublin.

The alleged incident occurred after Charleen, who has a following of 226k on Instagram and over 150k on TikTok, posted her location on social media.

She has since bravely opened up about the incident on her podcast she hosts alongside BFF Ellie Kelly, Hold My Drink.