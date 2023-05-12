Influencer Charleen Murphy debuts new look as she jets abroad with footballer beau

Charleen Murphy has debuted a new look on social media, as she jetted abroad with her footballer boyfriend Dano Mandroiu.

The Irish influencer has lightened her brunette tresses with blonde highlights, and added length to her hair with tape extensions.

Posting photos showing off her new hair on a plane, Charleen wrote: “Ready for the best holiday with the best person 🌸🍒💞.”

“Also new hair hehe thanks to the very best @easilocksdublin, I think this is my fave hair yet!!” she added.

The couple are heading off to Barbados for some much-needed time together, as they’re currently living in different countries.

The former Shamrock Rovers player is currently signed with Lincoln City F.C. in the UK, while Charleen is mostly based in Dublin.

The influencer had a rocky start to her year, as she was the victim of an alleged “vicious attack” in February.

Craig O’Brien, 27, was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to the social media star, after he allegedly punched her in the back of the head at a hotel in Dublin.

The alleged incident occurred after Charleen, who has a following of 202k on Instagram and 153k on TikTok, posted her location on social media.

According to a court report, Mr O’Brien was remanded in custody by Judge Paula Murphy when he appeared at Dublin District Court after the alleged incident.

During the hearing, Garda Stephen McDonnell objected to bail as he stressed the seriousness of the alleged crime.

The court heard that the man was “someone known to her and her friend through personal online abuse on various social media accounts”.

It was alleged the accused entered the hotel and paid for a drink at 9.30pm, before he attacked Charleen a minute later.

Mr O’Brien allegedly approached Charleen, who was having dinner with a friend, from behind and “punched her full force to the back of the head”.

The court heard how Charleen’s head rebounded off a glass in front of her, resulting in a two-inch laceration to the right side her face.

The social media star went to St James’s Hospital where she received stitches, and left A&E at 5am.

Charleen said she and her friend recognised him from “previous online abuse”, and it’s alleged he sent her a voice message on social media after the incident saying, “How’s the head?”

The influencer appeared in court to give evidence at the bail hearing.

The court heard that she had previously blocked the accused on social media, but he allegedly continued to create fake accounts to contact her.

Following the incident, Gardaí searched the residence of the accused, and seized clothing as evidence.

Mr O’Brien later came to Pearse Street Garda station to be interviewed, and Garda McDonnell maintained that the accused indicated that he intended to leave the country.

During the hearing, the defence pleaded with the court to grant bail with conditions including a social media ban.

His solicitor argued that he presented himself at a Garda station, which was not indicative of someone who would evade justice, and pointed out that he’s currently looking after his mother and receiving a €200 a week carer’s allowance.

The judge was also told that the accused, who has not yet indicted a plea, suffered from anxiety and depression.

In her ruling, Judge Murphy refused bail, but stressed that this was not the hearing of the case, and the accused had the presumption of innocence.

Mr O’Brien was remanded in custody, and ordered to appear at Cloverhill District Court at a later date.