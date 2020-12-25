A host of well-known faces have been sharing festive snaps online

In Pictures: How Irish stars are celebrating Christmas Day

A host of Irish stars have been sharing sweet snaps from their Christmas Day celebrations on social media.

Although Christmas is different for us all this year, these Irish celebs are making the most of their time with loved-ones today.

From festive sea swims, to chilling at home in their PJs, find out what they’ve been up to below…

Una Healy

Una Healy shared a festive selfie in front of her Christmas tree this morning.

Posing in red Christmas pyjamas, she simply captioned the post: “Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

The Irish singer is spending Christmas with her two children Aoife Belle and Tadgh in Tipperary this year.

The former Saturdays star moved back to her hometown earlier this year, after spending 13 years living in the UK.

Glenda Gilson

Glenda Gilson spent Christmas morning with her husband Rob MacNaughton, and their two sons Bobby and Danny.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared adorable photos of her two boys wearing festive pyjamas.

Glenda captioned the post: “Happy Christmas from our crew to yours 🎄🎄🎄🎄.”

The Ireland AM star is celebrating their first Christmas as a family-of-four, two months after she gave birth to their second child, Danny, in October.

Rosie Connolly

Rosie Connolly and her husband Paul Quinn are hosting Christmas dinner at their home in Dublin today.

Before sitting down for dinner, the influencer shared a gorgeous selfie with her two children Harry and Remi, and her step son Reuben.

She captioned the post: “My three madzers 😛 #christmas2020.”

The 30-year-old also shared her festive OOTD, and wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone! Any day that starts with mimosas for breakfast is fine by me 😝.”

Pippa O’Connor

Pippa O’Connor is celebrating Christmas Day at home with her husband Brian Ormond, and their two sons Ollie and Louis.

Taking to her Instagram Story this morning, the POCO founder shared a makeup-free selfie in front of their Christmas tree.

The 36-year-old is hosting Christmas dinner at their home in Co. Kildare this year, and will be joined by her father and sister Susanna.

Síle Seoige

Another Irish celeb spending Christmas at home this year is Síle Seoige.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the TV presenter shared an adorable photo of her son Cathal posing next to his Christmas presents.

Síle captioned the post: “Nollaig 2020 ☃️ #NollaigShona #PureMagic #Santy #DaidíNaNollaig

The 41-year-old welcomed Cathal with her fiancé Damien O’Farrell back in 2017.

The Garrihy Sisters

Aoibhin, Ailbhe and Doireann Garrihy completed their annual sea swim on Christmas morning in Doolin, Co. Clare today.

The sisters did this year’s swim for Clare Haven, a voluntary organisation that promotes the rights of women and children to live and grow in a peaceful non-violent home environment.

After jumping into the freezing cold sea, the Garrihys encouraged their Instagram followers to donate to the charity online.

James Kavanagh

As always, James Kavanagh gave us a good laugh this morning with his latest post on Instagram.

The social media star shared a hilarious video of him and his family singing his favourite song, WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, at the breakfast table.

James captioned the post: “Family Christmas carols over breakfast 🎄.”

The Kavanaghs are spending Christmas Day at a rented cottage in Mallow, Co. Cork this year.

Roz Purcell

Roz Purcell kicked off her Christmas Day by going for a hike with her dogs this morning.

The former model is spending the festive season with her family in Tipperary this year, which is a big change for her.

The 30-year-old usually goes abroad this time of year, and spent Christmas Day in Hawaii last year with her boyfriend Zach Desmond.

James Patrice

James Patrice is celebrating Christmas at home with his family today.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a photo of himself, his mother Fron, his sister Vanessa, and his father Jim in front of the Christmas tree.

He captioned the post: “Merry Christmas Gehrdls! Hope everyone is sitting on their hole eating shite and giving out YARDS that someone ate the last of the green ones out of the Quality Street 🎄❤️.”