IMRO Radio Awards to go ahead as virtual event

The IMRO Radio Awards will go ahead as a virtual event this summer, it has been announced.

In place of the usual Gala dinner in Kilkenny, the awards will be now held as a live video/virtual event stream – allowing the industry to join in from home or in smaller station groups.

Full details of the event will follow in the coming weeks, but entries for #IMRO20 are now open – and the closing date is Thursday, July 23rd, at 5pm.

The Radio Awards committee have also announced that the Newcomer of the Year award will be named after Gay Byrne going forward – following his passing back in November.

They’ve also introduced a new Podcast of The Year category, which is open to radio stations for online-only productions.

Speaking today, Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee, Chris Doyle said: “There is amazing content being produced on radio now and prior to the Covid-19 crisis which fully deserves to be recognised.”

“Without the support of IMRO, who have shown a great commitment to radio as an industry, we may not have been able to go ahead this year. We thank them for being our allies.

“As an industry, this has been a challenging time but we have shown that radio is clearly an essential service, going the extra mile to be informing, entertaining and the best lockdown company our listeners could ask for. The uncertainty around gatherings continues which has made planning an awards ceremony difficult therefore we have decided to make this year’s Gala an online event.”