Imelda May sparks concern with fans as she reveals hospitalisation

Imelda May has sparked concern with her fans after revealing she was hospitalised last week.

The singer shared the news on Instagram as she thanked the staff who cared for her at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

Posting photos from her hospital room, she wrote: “So I ended up in St Vincent’s University Hospital last week for a few days.”

“I’m fine now and healing well but I must say a huge thanks (sic) you to all the Amazing people that took the best care of me. Absolute legends. (Pictures are a few of those legends)

“Forever grateful,” she added.

Imelda also confirmed she is now “fine and resting” and “with all your warm good vibes flying my way I’ll be fighting fit for play rehearsals next week.”

The musician is set to return to Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre for another run of her one-woman show Mother of All the Behans from July 29th.

Imelda was inundated with messages of support from her famous pals on Instagram.

RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan wrote: “They’re amazing! Like yourself Imelda. I hope you are now almost completely better. Sending you hugs ❤️🙌.”

Mentalist Keith Barry also wrote, “Sending healing thoughts 🙌,” and celebrity chef Rachel Allen commented, “Sending you hugs and healing wishes xxx.”