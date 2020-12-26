Imelda May shares heartwarming snaps after reuniting with her beloved parents

"It’s the best Christmas present I could’ve dreamed of..."

Imelda May has shared heartwarming snaps after reuniting with her beloved parents.

The Irish singer, who lives in London, admitted she feared she would never see her mother again, who suffers from dementia.

Posting a series of black-and-white photos to Instagram, the Dublin native shared her delight that her mother recognised her, despite not seeing her for a year.

The 46-year-old wrote: “After early Dec flight, isolation and negative COVID test, I got to see my beloved parents.”

“It’s been almost a year and I feared I might not see Mam again,” she explained.

“Dementia is a cruel disease so I was delighted she knew me and said: ‘You’re here at last!!! I’ve been looking for you everywhere. That feels better.’

“It’s the best Christmas present I could’ve dreamed of. My heart is overflowing. I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and hold on to the hope we’ll all be reunited soon.

“Keep safe. Keep strong. Keep loving. Happy Christmas wherever you may be. ❤️⭐️❤️”

Presenter Myleene Klass commented: “Oh Imelda. 🥺 Over the moon you got your happy Xmas. X”

Irish presenter Darren Kennedy wrote: “So beautiful, delighted for you all Imelda ❤️❤️❤️❤️”, while boxing champion Katie Taylor penned: “❤️”.