Imelda May reveals she was told she was ‘wasting her time’ making music in her 40s

Imelda May has revealed she was told she was “wasting her time” making music in her 40s.

The Irish singer released her sixth studio album, 11 Past the Hour, on 16 April – her first album release in four years.

As the album climbs the Irish and UK charts, Imelda revealed she was “on a mission” to get to number one and prove those who doubted her wrong.

The 46-year-old said: “Hi, I have some news. First of all, not so long ago I was told by a few people in the industry that as a woman over 40, I was wasting my time and that no one would be interested.”

“I went ahead with it anyway, and now it looks like I am very close to Number One in Ireland, and very close to top five in the UK.”

“So, I’m now on a mission for not just me, but for all of us. If you’re thinking of getting the album anyway, please do it now. I have until Wednesday night, I think, or early Thursday morning, to go for it.”

“I’d bloody love that, I really would. So, downloads and physical albums count. Streams do too, but more so downloads and physical albums. And all the physical albums, I have a little surprise for you. So game on, let’s do this!” the songstress urged.

Imelda’s new album includes the track ‘Just One Kiss’, featuring Noel Gallagher from Oasis and Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones.

