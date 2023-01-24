Imelda May reveals her boyfriend Niall is ‘lucky to be alive’ after terrifying car crash

Imelda May has revealed her boyfriend Niall is “lucky to be alive” after a terrifying car crash.

The Irish singer, who confirmed her romance with the musician in February 2021, took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of Niall’s car on it’s side in a ditch.

She wrote: “My boyfriend @niallmcnamee was lucky to climb out of this alive and unharmed in the cold dark of night last night.”

The 48-year-old explained: “He was coming to see me after almost a month recording in Belfast. Not the knock on the door I was expecting.”

“But thankfully he’s well. Shaken but well. Even careful drivers like him are gotten by icy roads. Keep safe out there.”

“Huge thank you to passerby Harbinder who brought him home and total gratitude to the #nhs ambulance service who checked him over and gave us peace of mind. How could we live without them?! Literally.”

“I’m grateful he’s okay. ❤️ He’s grateful he and his guitar are okay ❤️,” the Dubliner added.

Imelda first met Niall in London back in 2018, but the pair’s relationship turned romantic during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Imelda, who divorced from her ex-husband Darrel Higham in 2015, is 19 years older than Niall.

Speaking about their age-gap in an interview with the Sunday Independent, the songstress said: “You can line things up as much as you want and follow the rules as much as you want.”

“If two people fall in love, that’s all there is and to have beauty in your life in any way, especially now, is a blessing.”