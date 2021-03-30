Imelda May pays tribute to RTÉ stage manager Fiona Hurley as she’s laid to rest

Fiona sadly passed away on Sunday following an illness

Imelda May has paid tribute to RTÉ’s former stage manager, who was laid to rest today.

Fiona Hurley, who was beloved at Montrose, sadly passed away on Sunday following an illness.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Imelda wrote: “I cannot believe Fiona is being buried today. She was a wonderful human.”

“I’m honoured I got to work with her on @RTELateLateShow and on @ImeldaMayShow she was my right hand woman.”

“We had a lot of fun. I will remember and miss her dearly. RIP Fiona Hurley,” she added.

Ryan Tubridy paid tribute to Fiona on Monday, by sharing a photo of them on the set of the Late Late Toy Show back in 2017.

He wrote: “We lost a very dear member of the Late Late family this weekend when Fiona Hurley passed away.”

“She was a beacon of light and kindness in a world gone mad. We will miss her so much and are thinking of her family today.” “She loved the Toy Show and this photo captures who she was. RIP Fiona,” he added.