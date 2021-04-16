The Irish singer will make her acting debut in the upcoming film

Imelda May confirms new career move after landing first movie role

Imelda May has landed her first movie role.

The 46-year-old will make her acting debut in the sequel to the hit UK comedy Fisherman’s Friends.

The first film followed a group of sea shanty singers in Port Isaac, starring Daniel Mays, Tuppence Middleton and James Purefoy.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Imelda told fans: “So the big secret is…. I’m making my acting debut in Fisherman’s Friends 2 as Aubrey Flynn.”

“I’ll join the original cast to tell a beautiful story on the shores of enchanting Cornwall.

It’s a bit of a dream of mine to be honest.”

“I’ve certainly been called a drama queen so…:).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imelda May (@imeldaofficial)

“So far it’s truly been an absolute honour to work alongside Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft, James Spring, @jamespurefoyactor and my other cast mates,” she wrote.

“Adventure calls and so I follow!!!! #FishermansFriendsFilm.

The Dublin native shared the news ahead of her appearance on The Late Late Show tonight.