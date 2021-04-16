Imelda May confirms new career move after landing first movie role

Imelda May has landed her first movie role.
The 46-year-old will make her acting debut in the sequel to the hit UK comedy Fisherman’s Friends.
The first film followed a group of sea shanty singers in Port Isaac, starring Daniel Mays, Tuppence Middleton and James Purefoy.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Imelda told fans: “So the big secret is…. I’m making my acting debut in Fisherman’s Friends 2 as Aubrey Flynn.”
“I’ll join the original cast to tell a beautiful story on the shores of enchanting Cornwall.
It’s a bit of a dream of mine to be honest.”
“I’ve certainly been called a drama queen so…:).”
“So far it’s truly been an absolute honour to work alongside Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft, James Spring, @jamespurefoyactor and my other cast mates,” she wrote.
“Adventure calls and so I follow!!!! #FishermansFriendsFilm.
The Dublin native shared the news ahead of her appearance on The Late Late Show tonight.