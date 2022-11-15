I’m A Celeb’s Chris Moyles related to THIS Ireland AM presenter

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Chris Moyles is related to an Ireland AM presenter.

The hit ITV show returned to our screens just over a week ago and saw ten celebrity campmates head into the Australian jungle.

Two more stars jetted down under and arrived late in camp as bombshell campmates.

There are a number of stand-out personalities in the jungle this year, and one of them is radio legend Chris.

The 48-year-old had been a radio presenter on BBC Radio 1 for 15 years until his departure in 2012, which saw Nick Grimshaw take over the role.

In 2015, he joined Radio X and has hosted the breakfast slot since.

The broadcasting gene must run in his family, as it turns out he is first cousins with Ireland AM presenter Suzanne Kane.

Suzanne is best-known for her weekday morning slot on 98FM, as well as regularly guest-resenting Virgin Media’s Ireland AM.

The 38-year-old has previously worked for Classic Hits Radio and Today Fm.

She told RSVP magazine: “For my career, my cousin Chris Moyles is my total inspiration and biggest influence. I started doing pirate radio when I was 14 because I always looked up to Chris. He has always been an important part of my life, but in my career especially.”

“I’m not great at bigging myself up,” she continued. “But I very quietly will always persevere whether it’s on radio with 98FM or TV with Ireland AM. I take my knocks but I keep going.”

At the time it was announced that Chris would be entering the Australian jungle, Suzanne shared the official snap of him on Instagram and wrote: “It’s happening…… 🙌🏼 There he is @chrismoylesofficial all decked out in his jungle rigout.”

I’m so excited to see him shine in the jungle. I hope that everyone gets to see the ‘Christopher’ side to Chris Moyles. The relaxed, funny, kind, tells a deadly story, absolutely craic of a cousin, Christopher. 🫶🏻.”

“Swipe for my face when he told me a few weeks ago he was going into the jungle! Also, I obviously grabbed him for chat for my radio show before he left for his jungle adventure. Coming soon @98fmdublin”

“Let’s go… TEAM CHRIS!! Who’s with me?!!! 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻.”

