IFTA Awards to return with virtual ceremony – set to air on Virgin Media this month

The ceremony will be hosted by Deirdre OKane

IFTA Awards to return with virtual ceremony – set to air on...

The IFTA Awards will return with a virtual ceremony later this month, airing on Virgin Media One at 10pm on Sunday, October 18th.

Taking place in a unique studio setting, the ceremony will bring the glitz and glam of Hollywood into our living rooms with an impressive line-up of a-list stars presenting awards and delivering some very special messages to Ireland.

Renowned Hollywood director, Martin Scorsese, will present the Best Irish Film award on the night.

He will be joined on the show by a superb line up of guest presenters – include Liam Neeson, Ruth Negga, Pierce Brosnan, Chris O’Dowd, and Caitriona Balfe, to name a few.

Normal People stars, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones, will also reunite on screen for the occasion, with a special message and to help showcase this year’s Irish nominees.

On hand too will be the wild and fun-loving Derry Girls, and Star Wars leading lady Daisy Ridley.

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, will also give a special presentation for the Academy and the nominees on the night.

The show promises to be a great night of entertainment, with Deirdre O’Kane at the helm – who will act as the host for the fourth time.

IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty said: “We are thrilled to bring this amazing group of talented people onto the show virtually from around the world, to celebrate with our 2020 IFTA nominees.”

“It’s been a difficult year, but it’s so important to acknowledge these achievements and to showcase Ireland’s vibrant filmmaking community and the brilliant work they are delivering to audiences around the world.”

Bill Malone, Virgin Media Television’s Director of Content, said: “Virgin Media Television are passionate about supporting and championing Irish creative talent and the Virtual IFTA Awards provide a great opportunity to showcase the great work being achieved by Irish talent across the world.”

This year’s IFTAs will see nominations from both 2019 and 2020 productions, after no ceremony was held last year.

You can check out the full list of IFTA nominations HERE.

The ceremony will be broken down into 25 categories in Film and Drama, celebrating Irish creative talent working at home and abroad.

