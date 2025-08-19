IFTA announces Ireland’s entry for the Oscars 2026

The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) has selected the Ukrainian-language film Sanatorium, directed by Galway-born Gar O’Rourke, to represent Ireland in the International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film follows a small community seeking love, healing, and happiness against the backdrop of war.

The sanatorium’s mysterious black mud is said to cure infertility, physical disabilities, and other ailments.

Produced by Dublin’s Venom Films in collaboration with Ukrainian company 2332 Films, Sanatorium has already received critical recognition, winning Best Irish Feature Documentary at the Galway Film Fleadh.

Each country is allowed only one submission, making the selection a significant honour for Irish cinema.

Director Gar O’Rourke excitedly commented, “To have the privilege of representing Ireland on the biggest stage in world cinema is an incredible honour, and I’m deeply grateful to IFTA and everyone who has been on this journey with us.”

O’Rourke then continued to thank Screen Ireland for their “invaluable support amongst our many other partners.”

IFTA’s 2025 Selection Committee described the film as “vividly cinematic,” praising its striking visuals, intimate storytelling, and the director’s ability to capture a community’s resilience and humanity.

Following in the footsteps of Oscar-nominated An Cailín Ciúin (2023) and Oscar-shortlisted Kneecap (2025), Sanatorium marks another milestone in Ireland’s history of submitting distinctive, internationally acclaimed films to the International Feature Film category — reserved for films produced in languages other than English.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 15 March 2026.

The International Feature Film shortlist will be released on 16 December 2025, with the final nominees announced on 22 January 2026.

Sanatorium continues Ireland’s streak of delivering culturally rich, globally admired films.

The film is set to hit Irish cinemas on Friday, 5 September 2025.