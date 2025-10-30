Iconic musician leads the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show

Iconic musician Jon Bon Jovi leads the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show.

The rock icon will join Patrick Kielty for a wide-ranging chat ahead of his much-anticipated Croke Park gig next summer, sharing stories from four decades of music, his deep admiration for Thin Lizzy and the connection he feels with his Irish fans.

Jon will also open up about life off the stage – including his newest role as Grandad.

Broadcasting legend Miriam O’Callaghan will be in the studio to talk about navigating life in the public eye, losing her beloved sister Anne and balancing a high-profile career while raising eight children.

Miriam will also reflect on the pivotal moments that shaped her career and life in the spotlight.

All the way from Summer Bay, soap icon Lynne McGranger, known to fans as Irene, will drop in to talk about an incredible 33 years playing the fiery but lovable character on Home and Away.

She will discuss why she decided it was time to say goodbye and why she loves the Irish fans.

The coaches of Ireland’s Fittest Family – Davy Fitzgerald and Donncha O’Callaghan – will be joined by the two new coaches, Ellen Keane and Michael Darragh MacAuley, ahead of season thirteen of the hit RTÉ series.

The all-star coaching panel will join Patrick to chat about the show’s incredible longevity, the fierce family rivalries and what fans can expect from the new season.

From the world of comedy and podcasting, the Young Hot Guys join the line-up this week! Shane Daniel Byrne, Tony Cantwell and Killian Sundermann bring their signature chaos and charm to the Late Late set. Expect laughs, hot takes and a few surprises along the way.