Iain Stirling thanks Laura Whitmore for introducing him to ‘chicken fillet rolls’ in sweet tribute

Iain Stirling thanks Laura Whitmore for introducing him to ‘chicken fillet rolls’...

Iain Stirling has thanked his Irish wife Laura Whitmore for introducing him to “chicken fillet rolls”.

The couple celebrated their four-year anniversary on Thursday, and posted sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Scottish comedian posted a gorgeous snap of Laura in an Irish bar.

He captioned the post: “4 years with the person who changed my life forever and introduced me to Chicken Fillet rolls.”

“I will never be able to repay you. X,” Iain added.

Laura also posted a tribute to Iain on Instagram, alongside a snap of his face photoshopped onto Jack Whitehall’s body at Wimbledon.

She wrote: “Happy anniversary @iaindoesjokes – 4 Years of adventures and laughs!”

“Here’s to a lifetime of more! Love you more each day (your fashion sense has got better too !).”

The couple tied the knot at Dublin City Hall last November, months before they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March.