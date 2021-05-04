Iain Stirling shares sweet birthday tribute to his wife Laura Whitmore

Iain Stirling has shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Laura Whitmore.

The Irish presenter turned 36 today, with Iain sharing a stunning snap of her sitting in a field of flowers to Instagram to mark the occasion.

The Scottish comedian captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my wife, my best friend and the reason I now think it’s socially acceptable to keep an opened can of Coke in the fridge ‘for later.'”

Laura left a hilarious comment under the post, writing: “Kinda looks like I’m taking a s*** 😂”

Irish football legend Robbie Keane commented: “Happy birthday ❤️, while actress Jessie Cave wrote: “Tauruses are the best @thewhitmore.”

The mum-of-one also uploaded a photo to Instagram to mark her special day, writing: “A year older, wiser and happier! Thanks for the love xxx”

Laura and Iain tied the knot at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11, with just 25 guests in attendance.

Just weeks after tying the knot, the Bray native announced she was expecting her first child with Iain.

The couple confirmed the birth of their baby girl last month, but have not yet revealed her name.