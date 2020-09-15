Home Irish Showbiz ‘I will not allow these people to accuse me and disappear’ –...

‘I will not allow these people to accuse me and disappear’ – Conor McGregor hits back at indecent exposure claims

The MMA fighter sent a strong message

By
Goss.ie
-
Pic: Dave Fogarty

Conor McGregor has hit out at claims of indecent exposure, after he was arrested in Corsica and questioned.

The MMA star has received backlash on social media, after the news made headlines around the world.

Sharing a status on his Facebook page the Proper No. Twelve founder said the “truth will always set me free”.

Conor shared a lengthly post on Facebook before deleting it

Conor, 31, mentioned several claims he has faced on social media, thanking “DNA” and “CCTV”.

“Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now, not f***ing ever! I will fight,” he continued.

“All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else’s life,” he ended the post.

The Dublin star had been in the French town to compete in a charity event with the Princess of Monaco.

Weeks before he was due to compete the UFC star proposed to his long time love Dee Devlin.

