‘I went to a dark place’ Keith Duffy recalls the moment he found out Stephen Gately had died

Keith Duffy has recalled the moment he found out his close pal and bandmate Stephen Gately had died.

The Boyzone star passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca at the age of 33.

In a new interview with The Sunday Independent, Keith’s eyes welled up with tears as he spoke about how Stephen’s death affected him.

The singer revealed he was enroute to a party with his wife Lisa when Ronan Keating called and told him the news.

He recalled: “Ronan just said, ‘Steve’s dead. Buster, Steve’s dead’. I just remember not understanding what he was saying to me.”

Keith then fell to his knees at the back of the bus he was travelling on, and his wife began screaming.

Later, Keith’s bandmates Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch joined him at his home, and the three of them “just talked, cried, talked, drank, calmed ourselves down, drank more, talked and basically organised the plane” to Mallorca.

They headed to the airport the next morning as did Ronan, who was based in the UK.

Keith said: “I remember walking through duty free and it was early in the morning. And there’s a gang of about 14 fellas on the right-hand side. Shane just looked at me and I looked at him and the look was, ‘they abuse us, they’re going to get it’. Because we’re not having anybody speak anything about our brother.”

“At the time, the general public and our fans supported Stephen a million per cent. But you always catch these guys shouting abuse from time to time. So Shane just gave me the nod, and I went, ‘yeah, I’m ready’. You know, not that we’re violent people at all, but we were just so upset and wound up. “

“We walked by and all they said was, ‘sorry for your loss guys’. It was like, wow, it was a heavy moment.”

Speaking about his late friend, Keith told the publication: “Stephen was tortured before he came out. He hid his sexuality from all of us at the start. He had a very stress-filled life. Tortured, really. The more famous we got, the more tortured he became.”

“And the more Stephen became comfortable with his position, he just flourished. And he became this great, happy, colourful character. When he died, he was only getting going, his talents were only blossoming.”

“And then if you have your own faith and belief, you have to believe that God only takes the good young.”

“I suffered a lot with Stephen dying. I went to a dark place. And myself and Shane kind of lost our way a little bit when we went on tour in 2011. It was just too soon from having five on stage for so many years and then four,” he shared.

Keith went on to say: “We abused that tour. We partied every night, we drank too much, we left ourselves in a bit of a bad state. ”

“I started having really bad nightmares when I wasn’t drinking. So I’d have to drink to go to sleep, otherwise I’d have these bad nightmares.”

The Dubliner explained he began to pray to calm himself, saying the decades of the rosary in bed.

Stephen died from natural causes and suffered acute pulmonary oedema – caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.