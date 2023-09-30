Hurling legend DJ Carey charged with fraudulently claiming he had cancer as he appears before court

Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey has been charged with multiple counts of fraud and forgery.

The 52-year-old was arrested by appointment in Dublin on Friday morning and taken to court by Gardaí.

DJ faces 21 charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act against 25 people – including 19 counts of deception and two charges for using false instruments over an eight-year period between 2014 and 2022.

He’s accused of inducing 23 of these 25 people to pay him money by fraudulently claiming to have cancer, needing money to seek treatment.

These offences are alleged to have occurred between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2022.

DJ is also accused of two counts of providing a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine.

These offences are also alleged to have occurred between 2014 and 2022.

On Friday morning, DJ appeared before Judge John O’Leary at Blanchardstown District Court.

Detective Sergeant Michael Bourke of Waterford Garda Station gave evidence of DJ’s arrest, charge, and caution.

He told the court that he arrested the former Kilkenny hurler at 9.05am at Blanchardstown Garda Station, and claimed he didn’t reply when charged with the offences 11 minutes later.

The monetary amounts of each alleged deception were not disclosed during the brief hearing at Blanchardstown District Court.

Blanchardstown District Court was told that there was no garda objection to bail and asked that his address not be read out.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment, and the 52-year-old was served a book of evidence, and sent forward for trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

DJ was granted bail on condition that he sign on every Friday at a Dublin garda station between 9am and 9pm, and provides gardaí with a number to be contacted on at all times.

The 52-year-old was also instructed to inform gardaí of all details if he was travelling out of country.

Judge O’Leary cautioned DJ not to make contact with any witnesses or potential witnesses, and thereafter granted him free legal aid after a statement of means was handed in.

The judge noted the accused had “no income whatsoever”.

The former Kilkenny hurler was remanded on bail to appear again at the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on November 3.