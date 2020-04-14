Hozier to release live rendition of The Parting Glass to raise money for charity

The singer sang the classic Irish tune on The Late Late Show

Hozier to release live rendition of The Parting Glass to raise money...

Hozier is set to release a live rendition of The Parting Glass to raise money for charity.

The Bray native appeared on The Late Late Show to perform a stunning rendition of the classic Irish tune late last month, which left viewers “in tears”.

The rendition of the song will be made available for people to buy on Friday, April 17, and all of the proceeds will go to the ISPCC and Childline.

A beautiful version of The Parting Glass from @Hozier with a dedication to all the people who have lost their lives to this virus, including the health worker who died today.#LateLate #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/RdQRPML64Y — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 27, 2020

Hozier appeared on The Late Late Show to launch an emergency on-air appeal for the ISPCC, who are experiencing an upsurge in calls to Childline.

The singer also promoted a new initiative between the ISPCC and RTÉ 2FM, which saw top Irish artists perform on Instagram Live every night for a fortnight to raise funds.

The two week event ended up raising almost €800k for the charity.

