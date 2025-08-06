How Wexford pub owners kept Ed Sheeran gig a secret until showtime: ‘It was like MI6’

The owners of the Sky and The Ground pub in Wexford have revealed the planning that went into hosting Ed Sheeran was “like MI6.”

Alongside Irish bands Amble, BIIRD, Beoga, and Aaron Rowe, the Yorkshire-born singer-songwriter performed at The Sky and The Ground pub on Wexford’s South Main Street on Tuesday, after rumours circulated that he would be performing at the 2025 Fleadh.

A Warner Music official had called the family just over two weeks prior to look for possible locations for an unidentified artist to perform during the Fleadh.

Caolan Barron, the son of proprietors Johnny and Nuala, who took over the negotiations said: “We were first approached around a fortnight ago.”

“Representatives were down looking at a potential site for something, but it was all very vague. We didn’t know what or who. It was very secretive and very hush, hush, but we got on quite well with them.”

“I think it was only around five days ago that they actually confirmed it was Ed Sheeran,” Caolan confessed.

“It was an interesting week. I effectively found myself thrown into organising this massive thing. It’s been M16 level preparations. The WhatsApp groups I’m in are insane – top level gardaí, event management people for the Fleadh, Ed Sheeran’s security detail. We were getting minute, by minute updates like ‘currently on the M50, this is our estimated arrival time,” he continued.

“In fairness, everyone put their heads together and made sure we were very well prepared when he arrived.”

While rumours had been circulating that the superstar would be making a surprise appearance at the 2025 Fleadh, Caolan said he, his parents, and his sisters were all “sworn to secrecy.”

“I only told my own girlfriend it was happening the day before. We kept it one hundred percent within the family, so any rumours certainly didn’t come from us anyway. In the end, the bit of misinformation etc out there probably helped.”

“We’ve had loads of famous acts through the pub over the years, but we obviously knew this was a different level. That’s why we linked in with the gardaí etc. It wouldn’t have been in our interest to start talking about it, because the last thing we wanted was 20,000 people turning up on our doorstep!” Caolan stated.

For those in attendance, it was an unforgettable event as Ed was joined by Amble and Biird who sang favourites like Castle on the Hill and Nancy Mulligan, a song Ed had wrote about his departed grandmother, the origin of his Wexford ties, who died in 2023.