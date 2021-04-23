The highly anticipated awards show will take place this Sunday

How to watch the 2021 Oscars in Ireland

The 93rd Academy Awards, otherwise known as The Oscars, will take place this Sunday, April 25.

The annual awards ceremony is being hosted at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in LA, to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Goss.ie will be live tweeting the Oscars 2021 red carpet ahead of the show, so make sure you’re following us on Twitter and Instagram.

In Ireland, the show will kick off at 1am GMT, and is expected to run until around 4am on Monday, April 26 – with Sky Cinema airing the ceremony live.

The ceremony will also be available to stream on NOW TV.

For those only interested in the fashion, E! will be airing their red carpet coverage from 10pm (Irish time) on Sunday night, into the early hours of Monday morning.

For the third year in a row, there will be no host at the Oscars.

Fifteen stars have been announced as guest presenters on the night, including last year’s winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt and Bong Joon-Ho.

They will be joined by Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya – who will also guest present on the night.

